Reviewing Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Cousins Properties Incorporated’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cousins Properties Incorporated and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 1.70% 1.10% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Cousins Properties Incorporated and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties Incorporated N/A 37 38.03 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Cousins Properties Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Cousins Properties Incorporated is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Cousins Properties Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.48 1.79 2.59

With consensus target price of $10.75, Cousins Properties Incorporated has a potential downside of -68.40%. The peers have a potential upside of 21.12%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Cousins Properties Incorporated make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cousins Properties Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Cousins Properties Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.86 shows that Cousins Properties Incorporated is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s peers are 28.10% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

Cousins Properties Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cousins Properties Incorporated’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.