Reviewing Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)’s and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 9.98 N/A 0.23 40.65 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 5.97 N/A 0.03 791.41

Table 1 demonstrates Cousins Properties Incorporated and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties Incorporated. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cousins Properties Incorporated and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 3.6% 2.4% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cousins Properties Incorporated and Gladstone Commercial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$10.75 is Cousins Properties Incorporated’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -70.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 24.46% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Cousins Properties Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cousins Properties Incorporated 1.08% -2.39% 0.64% 9.44% 3.41% 18.86% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.3% 0.1% 0.64% 1.3% 1.5% 8.78%

For the past year Cousins Properties Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

Cousins Properties Incorporated beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.