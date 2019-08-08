Reviewing Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)’s and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)’s results

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 9.39 N/A 0.93 38.03 Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.03 N/A 0.80 14.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Exantas Capital Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties Incorporated. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cousins Properties Incorporated is presently more expensive than Exantas Capital Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cousins Properties Incorporated and Exantas Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 1.7% 1.1% Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Exantas Capital Corp.’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cousins Properties Incorporated and Exantas Capital Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Exantas Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.75 is Cousins Properties Incorporated’s average target price while its potential downside is -68.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.3% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Exantas Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Cousins Properties Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Exantas Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33% Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68%

For the past year Cousins Properties Incorporated has weaker performance than Exantas Capital Corp.

Summary

Cousins Properties Incorporated beats on 8 of the 10 factors Exantas Capital Corp.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.