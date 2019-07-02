Reviewing Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)’s and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s results

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 10.75 N/A 0.23 40.65 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 18 10.51 N/A 0.25 82.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cousins Properties Incorporated. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Cousins Properties Incorporated is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 3.6% 2.4% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cousins Properties Incorporated and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Cousins Properties Incorporated has a -70.84% downside potential and an average price target of $10.75. Competitively Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has an average price target of $18.5, with potential downside of -5.03%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Cousins Properties Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 96.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Cousins Properties Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cousins Properties Incorporated 1.08% -2.39% 0.64% 9.44% 3.41% 18.86% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 2.74% 6.56% 28.47% 46.87% 0% 48.99%

For the past year Cousins Properties Incorporated was less bullish than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.