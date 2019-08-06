Reviewing Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)’s and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s results

This is a contrast between Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 9.29 N/A 0.93 38.03 Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.99 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cousins Properties Incorporated and Colony Capital Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 1.7% 1.1% Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9%

Risk & Volatility

Cousins Properties Incorporated is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.86 beta. From a competition point of view, Colony Capital Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cousins Properties Incorporated and Colony Capital Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Colony Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cousins Properties Incorporated’s average price target is $10.75, while its potential downside is -67.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.3% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares and 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares. Competitively, Colony Capital Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33% Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73%

For the past year Cousins Properties Incorporated has weaker performance than Colony Capital Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cousins Properties Incorporated beats Colony Capital Inc.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.