Reviewing County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK)’s and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED)’s results

We are contrasting County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp Inc. 18 2.49 N/A 2.04 8.75 Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 25 7.74 N/A 0.80 29.56

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of County Bancorp Inc. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than County Bancorp Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. County Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Oconee Federal Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.9% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0.00% 4.2% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.69 beta indicates that County Bancorp Inc. is 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has a 0.17 beta which is 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered County Bancorp Inc. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

County Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.99% and an $20 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.6% of County Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.6% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. County Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) County Bancorp Inc. -1.79% 2.64% -4.49% 3.3% -31.6% 2.82% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. -0.54% 1.86% -13.25% -9.79% -19.38% -5.62%

For the past year County Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Oconee Federal Financial Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

County Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Oconee Federal Financial Corp.

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company offers demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, regular savings accounts, and checking accounts. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and personal loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company offers remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashiersÂ’ check, and drive-in teller services; and crop insurance and milk margin products, as well as credit and debit cards. It provides its services through full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.