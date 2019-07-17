Reviewing CounterPath Corporation (CPAH)’s and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s results

This is a contrast between CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.77 N/A -0.94 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 101 7.25 N/A 1.54 67.19

Table 1 highlights CounterPath Corporation and SPS Commerce Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CounterPath Corporation and SPS Commerce Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -88.1% -45.6% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 7.2%

Volatility & Risk

CounterPath Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. SPS Commerce Inc.’s 0.76 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CounterPath Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CounterPath Corporation and SPS Commerce Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, SPS Commerce Inc.’s average target price is $115, while its potential upside is 10.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.2% of CounterPath Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 96.7% of SPS Commerce Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CounterPath Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 1% are SPS Commerce Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation -20.87% -21.74% -10.56% -29.41% -40.98% 20.17% SPS Commerce Inc. -0.64% 0.23% -2.39% 7.6% 49.12% 25.93%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation has weaker performance than SPS Commerce Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors SPS Commerce Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.