Reviewing CounterPath Corporation (CPAH)’s and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s results

Both CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.68 N/A -0.84 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 41 7.69 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights CounterPath Corporation and ShotSpotter Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CounterPath Corporation and ShotSpotter Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CounterPath Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival ShotSpotter Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. ShotSpotter Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CounterPath Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CounterPath Corporation and ShotSpotter Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 65.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of CounterPath Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation has stronger performance than ShotSpotter Inc.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors CounterPath Corporation.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.