Reviewing CounterPath Corporation (CPAH)’s and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s results

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.86 N/A -0.94 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 40 4.87 N/A 1.31 32.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -88.1% -45.6% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

CounterPath Corporation has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Progress Software Corporation has beta of 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CounterPath Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Progress Software Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

CounterPath Corporation and Progress Software Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Progress Software Corporation has a consensus price target of $49, with potential upside of 12.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.2% of CounterPath Corporation shares and 96.7% of Progress Software Corporation shares. CounterPath Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation -20.87% -21.74% -10.56% -29.41% -40.98% 20.17% Progress Software Corporation -3.68% -7.31% 16.62% 29.53% 14.48% 19.64%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Progress Software Corporation.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats CounterPath Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.