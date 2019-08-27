Reviewing CounterPath Corporation (CPAH)’s and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s results

Since CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.64 N/A -0.84 0.00 Lyft Inc. 60 4.95 N/A -6.35 0.00

Demonstrates CounterPath Corporation and Lyft Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CounterPath Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Lyft Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CounterPath Corporation and Lyft Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Lyft Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

Meanwhile, Lyft Inc.’s average price target is $75.46, while its potential upside is 47.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.8% of CounterPath Corporation shares and 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares. About 1.3% of CounterPath Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Lyft Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation had bullish trend while Lyft Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Lyft Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.