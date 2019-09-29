Reviewing CounterPath Corporation (CPAH)’s and Its Rivals results

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of CounterPath Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand CounterPath Corporation has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has CounterPath Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 244,938,765.31% -98.60% -42.90% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares CounterPath Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2.94M 1 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for CounterPath Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 72.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CounterPath Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

CounterPath Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, CounterPath Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. CounterPath Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CounterPath Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.26 shows that CounterPath Corporation is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CounterPath Corporation’s competitors are 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

CounterPath Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CounterPath Corporation’s peers beat CounterPath Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.