Reviewing CounterPath Corporation (CPAH)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CounterPath Corporation has 6.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand CounterPath Corporation has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have CounterPath Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -88.10% -45.60% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares CounterPath Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for CounterPath Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.12 3.78 2.66

The rivals have a potential upside of 136.60%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CounterPath Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation -20.87% -21.74% -10.56% -29.41% -40.98% 20.17% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation has weaker performance than CounterPath Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CounterPath Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, CounterPath Corporation’s rivals have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. CounterPath Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CounterPath Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

CounterPath Corporation is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.24. In other hand, CounterPath Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

CounterPath Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CounterPath Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.