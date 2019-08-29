Reviewing CounterPath Corporation (CPAH)’s and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.58 N/A -0.84 0.00 China Index Holdings Limited 178 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see CounterPath Corporation and China Index Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CounterPath Corporation and China Index Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 0%. 1.3% are CounterPath Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation had bullish trend while China Index Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

China Index Holdings Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors CounterPath Corporation.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.