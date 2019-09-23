Reviewing CounterPath Corporation (CPAH)’s and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s results

Since CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.69 N/A -0.84 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12

Demonstrates CounterPath Corporation and Cheetah Mobile Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CounterPath Corporation and Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

CounterPath Corporation has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s 114.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.14 beta.

Liquidity

CounterPath Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cheetah Mobile Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Cheetah Mobile Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CounterPath Corporation and Cheetah Mobile Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.35 consensus target price and a 27.29% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CounterPath Corporation and Cheetah Mobile Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 16.4%. Insiders held 1.3% of CounterPath Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8% Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation has 25.8% stronger performance while Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -46.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors CounterPath Corporation.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.