Reviewing CounterPath Corporation (CPAH)’s and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)’s results

We are contrasting CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.59 N/A -0.84 0.00 CDK Global Inc. 53 2.69 N/A 2.92 17.78

Table 1 demonstrates CounterPath Corporation and CDK Global Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9% CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3%

Volatility and Risk

CounterPath Corporation’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CDK Global Inc. on the other hand, has 0.87 beta which makes it 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CounterPath Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CDK Global Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. CDK Global Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CounterPath Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.8% of CounterPath Corporation shares and 84.3% of CDK Global Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.3% of CounterPath Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of CDK Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8% CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than CDK Global Inc.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CounterPath Corporation.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.