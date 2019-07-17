Reviewing CounterPath Corporation (CPAH)’s and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s results

This is a contrast between CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.77 N/A -0.94 0.00 Alteryx Inc. 84 26.25 N/A 0.50 176.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CounterPath Corporation and Alteryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -88.1% -45.6% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CounterPath Corporation. Its rival Alteryx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Alteryx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CounterPath Corporation and Alteryx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Alteryx Inc.’s consensus price target is $88.5, while its potential downside is -24.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CounterPath Corporation and Alteryx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.2% and 96.7%. Insiders held 0.9% of CounterPath Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation -20.87% -21.74% -10.56% -29.41% -40.98% 20.17% Alteryx Inc. 0.64% 4.26% 25.4% 52.11% 157.43% 48.04%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation has weaker performance than Alteryx Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Alteryx Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.