Reviewing Coty Inc. (COTY)’s and Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s results

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) and Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) compete with each other in the Personal Products sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty Inc. 10 5.08 280.41M -1.52 0.00 Summer Infant Inc. N/A 0.00 8.15M -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Coty Inc. and Summer Infant Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty Inc. 2,858,409,785.93% -14.3% -5.3% Summer Infant Inc. 1,859,456,992.93% -29.4% -3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Coty Inc. has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Summer Infant Inc.’s 36.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Coty Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Summer Infant Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Summer Infant Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coty Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Coty Inc. and Summer Infant Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 Summer Infant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coty Inc.’s upside potential is 9.65% at a $11.36 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75% of Coty Inc. shares and 50.7% of Summer Infant Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Coty Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 15.2% are Summer Infant Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coty Inc. -0.91% -5.87% 0.65% 51.11% -19.19% 66.31% Summer Infant Inc. -15.6% -17.92% -43.84% -61.88% -70.59% -60.79%

For the past year Coty Inc. has 66.31% stronger performance while Summer Infant Inc. has -60.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Coty Inc. beats Summer Infant Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites. The Luxury segment provides prestige fragrances, and premium skincare and cosmetics products across various regions and luxury channels, including upscale perfumeries, upscale department stores and duty-free shops, and travel retail sales channels. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care, and other salon products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professionals stores. The company markets and sells its products under the Astor, Bourjois, Clairol, Coty, COVERGIRL, Joop!, Jovan, Lancaster, Manhattan, Max Factor, Nioxin, N.Y.C. New York Color, OPI, philosophy, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, System Professional, and Wella brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names. Its products include audio, video, and Internet viewable monitors; gates, bedrails, baby proofing, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as wearable blankets, sleep aides and soothers, travel accessories, and swaddles; baby gear products, including strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards; and feeding products comprising bottles, drinking cups, bibs and placemats, electronics, and pacifiers. The company sells its products to large and national retailers, independent retailers, and international retail customers through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors, as well as through its partner's Websites and its summerinfant.com Website. Summer Infant, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.