Reviewing Cott Corporation (COT)’s and Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW)’s results

Both Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) and Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) are each other’s competitor in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cott Corporation 14 0.71 N/A 0.05 250.78 Primo Water Corporation 14 1.47 N/A -1.43 0.00

Demonstrates Cott Corporation and Primo Water Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cott Corporation and Primo Water Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cott Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Primo Water Corporation 0.00% -53.6% -16.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.91 beta means Cott Corporation’s volatility is 9.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Primo Water Corporation has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cott Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Primo Water Corporation is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Cott Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Primo Water Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cott Corporation and Primo Water Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cott Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Primo Water Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus price target of Cott Corporation is $18.8, with potential upside of 51.61%. Competitively the consensus price target of Primo Water Corporation is $19.2, which is potential 70.82% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Primo Water Corporation seems more appealing than Cott Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.3% of Cott Corporation shares and 90% of Primo Water Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Cott Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.2% of Primo Water Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cott Corporation -0.78% -4.48% -16.08% -14.28% -19.91% -8.25% Primo Water Corporation 6.64% 14.76% -3.46% 13.53% -13.78% 5.42%

For the past year Cott Corporation had bearish trend while Primo Water Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cott Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Primo Water Corporation.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. Its product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice-based products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters. It also provides bottled water, coffee, brewed and iced tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, and filtration equipment to customers in North America, Europe, and Israel. In addition, the company offers contract manufacturing services for beverages. It serves grocery, mass-merchandise, drugstore, wholesale, and convenience store chains, as well as residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities. Cott Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers. The Primo Dispensers segment sells water dispensers that are designed to dispense Primo and other dispenser-compatible bottled water. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s products and services were offered at approximately 46,000 combined retail locations. Primo Water Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.