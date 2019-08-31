Reviewing Costamare Inc. (CMRE)’s and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)’s results

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare Inc. 5 1.54 N/A 0.26 23.37 Seaspan Corporation 10 1.93 N/A 2.22 4.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Costamare Inc. and Seaspan Corporation. Seaspan Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Costamare Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Costamare Inc. is presently more expensive than Seaspan Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Costamare Inc. and Seaspan Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 1% Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.7% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

Costamare Inc.’s current beta is 2.13 and it happens to be 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Seaspan Corporation has a 0.77 beta which is 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Costamare Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Seaspan Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Seaspan Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Costamare Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Costamare Inc. and Seaspan Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seaspan Corporation 2 3 0 2.60

The consensus price target of Costamare Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 20.90%. Seaspan Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8.2 consensus price target and a -21.00% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Costamare Inc. is looking more favorable than Seaspan Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Costamare Inc. and Seaspan Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.6% and 47% respectively. Insiders held roughly 77.9% of Costamare Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.23% of Seaspan Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Costamare Inc. 3.61% 13.56% 0.67% 20.36% -12.23% 37.36% Seaspan Corporation -2.4% -0.2% 1.6% 7.86% 21.27% 29.63%

For the past year Costamare Inc. was more bullish than Seaspan Corporation.

Summary

Seaspan Corporation beats Costamare Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.