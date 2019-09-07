Reviewing Costamare Inc. (CMRE)’s and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s results

Both Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare Inc. 5 1.60 N/A 0.26 23.37 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 14 0.87 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Costamare Inc. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Costamare Inc. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 1% Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Costamare Inc. has a beta of 2.13 and its 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Costamare Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Costamare Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Costamare Inc. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Costamare Inc. has a 17.25% upside potential and an average price target of $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Costamare Inc. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 25.6% and 22.2% respectively. Insiders held 77.9% of Costamare Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.9% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Costamare Inc. 3.61% 13.56% 0.67% 20.36% -12.23% 37.36% Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -7.66% 19.71% 13.33% 9.04% -43.18% 29.66%

For the past year Costamare Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Costamare Inc. beats Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.