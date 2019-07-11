Reviewing Costamare Inc. (CMRE)’s and Its Rivals results

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Costamare Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.87% of all Shipping’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 77.9% of Costamare Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.82% of all Shipping companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Costamare Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare Inc. 0.00% 1.10% 0.60% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Costamare Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare Inc. N/A 5 41.01 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Costamare Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Costamare Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Costamare Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.50 1.33 2.54

Costamare Inc. currently has an average price target of $7, suggesting a potential upside of 27.50%. The rivals have a potential upside of 13.22%. Based on the data given earlier, Costamare Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Costamare Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Costamare Inc. -2.58% -0.53% 12.52% 6.39% -26.01% 28.93% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Costamare Inc. has stronger performance than Costamare Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Costamare Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Costamare Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.19 and has 1.14 Quick Ratio. Costamare Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Costamare Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.19 shows that Costamare Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Costamare Inc.’s rivals are 27.22% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Dividends

Costamare Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Costamare Inc.’s rivals beat Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.