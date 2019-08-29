Reviewing Cosan Limited (CZZ)’s and PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) and PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM). The two are both Diversified Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.55 26.58 PNM Resources Inc. 48 2.79 N/A 1.15 43.04

Table 1 demonstrates Cosan Limited and PNM Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PNM Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Cosan Limited. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Cosan Limited’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than PNM Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cosan Limited and PNM Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan Limited 0.00% 0% 0% PNM Resources Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cosan Limited and PNM Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan Limited 0 0 0 0.00 PNM Resources Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, PNM Resources Inc.’s potential downside is -9.87% and its average target price is $45.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.67% of Cosan Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 91.2% of PNM Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.17% of Cosan Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of PNM Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cosan Limited -0.14% 9.89% 23.69% 36.47% 72.79% 66.7% PNM Resources Inc. -1% -2.4% 8.31% 17.81% 30.37% 20.88%

For the past year Cosan Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than PNM Resources Inc.

Summary

PNM Resources Inc. beats Cosan Limited on 11 of the 11 factors.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment distributes and markets fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil. The companyÂ’s COMGÃS segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, thermogeneration, and cogeneration sectors in part of the State of Sao Paulo. Its Cosan LogÃ­stica segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The companyÂ’s Lubricants segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand and Comma name. Cosan Limited operates a network of approximately 6,000 Shell service stations and 960 convenience stores, as well as 67 distribution terminals and 64 airport terminals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,481 megawatts; and owned 3,200 circuit miles of electric transmission lines, 6,060 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,789 cable miles of underground distribution lines, and 269 substations. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 978 circuit miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,111 pole miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,209 circuit miles of underground distribution lines, and 115 substations. The company serves approximately 767,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.