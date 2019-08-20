Reviewing Cosan Limited (CZZ)’s and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)’s results

This is a contrast between Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.55 26.58 NiSource Inc. 28 2.11 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cosan Limited and NiSource Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cosan Limited and NiSource Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan Limited 0.00% 0% 0% NiSource Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -0.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cosan Limited and NiSource Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan Limited 0 0 0 0.00 NiSource Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

NiSource Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.5 average target price and a -3.81% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cosan Limited and NiSource Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.67% and 96.3%. Insiders held 13.17% of Cosan Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of NiSource Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cosan Limited -0.14% 9.89% 23.69% 36.47% 72.79% 66.7% NiSource Inc. 0.78% 3.85% 8.36% 10.99% 15.44% 17.12%

For the past year Cosan Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than NiSource Inc.

Summary

Cosan Limited beats NiSource Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment distributes and markets fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil. The companyÂ’s COMGÃS segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, thermogeneration, and cogeneration sectors in part of the State of Sao Paulo. Its Cosan LogÃ­stica segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The companyÂ’s Lubricants segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand and Comma name. Cosan Limited operates a network of approximately 6,000 Shell service stations and 960 convenience stores, as well as 67 distribution terminals and 64 airport terminals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company serves approximately 3.4 million natural gas customers and 466,000 electricity customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. It also owns and operates three coal-fired electric generating stations with a net capability of 2,540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired generating units with a net capability of 196 MW, and two hydroelectric generating plants with a net capability of 10 MW, as well as a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a capacity of 535 MW. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.