Reviewing Cosan Limited (CZZ)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.67% of Cosan Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.84% of all Diversified Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Cosan Limited has 13.17% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cosan Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Cosan Limited and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan Limited N/A 13 26.58 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Cosan Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Cosan Limited is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Cosan Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.70 2.00 2.38

The potential upside of the peers is 27.03%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cosan Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cosan Limited -0.14% 9.89% 23.69% 36.47% 72.79% 66.7% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year Cosan Limited was more bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Cosan Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cosan Limited’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Cosan Limited.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment distributes and markets fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil. The companyÂ’s COMGÃS segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, thermogeneration, and cogeneration sectors in part of the State of Sao Paulo. Its Cosan LogÃ­stica segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The companyÂ’s Lubricants segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand and Comma name. Cosan Limited operates a network of approximately 6,000 Shell service stations and 960 convenience stores, as well as 67 distribution terminals and 64 airport terminals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.