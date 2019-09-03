Reviewing Cosan Limited (CZZ)’s and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s results

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN), both competing one another are Diversified Utilities companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.55 26.58 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 12 3.99 N/A 0.43 28.95

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cosan Limited. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Cosan Limited’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.67% of Cosan Limited shares and 49.99% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares. About 13.17% of Cosan Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.62% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cosan Limited -0.14% 9.89% 23.69% 36.47% 72.79% 66.7% Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 0.16% 3.41% 10.37% 13.49% 26.91% 23.88%

For the past year Cosan Limited was more bullish than Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cosan Limited beats Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment distributes and markets fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil. The companyÂ’s COMGÃS segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, thermogeneration, and cogeneration sectors in part of the State of Sao Paulo. Its Cosan LogÃ­stica segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The companyÂ’s Lubricants segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand and Comma name. Cosan Limited operates a network of approximately 6,000 Shell service stations and 960 convenience stores, as well as 67 distribution terminals and 64 airport terminals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a combined generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts (MW); wind powered generating facilities with a combined generating capacity of 1,050 MW; and solar energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 40 MW, as well as interests in thermal energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 335 MW. The company also owns and operates a portfolio of regulated electricity, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 262,500 electric connections; 337,000 natural gas connections; and 182,500 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection connections in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, and Texas. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.