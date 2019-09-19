Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.52
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|2.23
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
Volatility & Risk
A 1.1 beta means Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 10.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.23 beta which makes it 123.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 96.91%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.09%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.34%
|-5.78%
|-7.35%
|0.26%
|-59.65%
|6.54%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
