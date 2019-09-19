Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.23 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.1 beta means Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 10.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.23 beta which makes it 123.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 96.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.09%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.