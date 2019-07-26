Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 111.31 N/A -2.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.98% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -8.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.