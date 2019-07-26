Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|18
|111.31
|N/A
|-2.35
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-76.3%
|-42.6%
Liquidity
12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9.63%
|14.43%
|3.98%
|-43.87%
|-54.83%
|20.98%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-3.68%
|32.47%
|27.78%
|-16.25%
|0%
|-8.88%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.98% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -8.88% weaker performance.
Summary
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
