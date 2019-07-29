Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00

Demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8%

Liquidity

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.