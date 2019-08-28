Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s results

Both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 13.76 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. REGENXBIO Inc. on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, REGENXBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively REGENXBIO Inc. has an average price target of $37, with potential upside of 13.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 89.1%. Insiders held 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.