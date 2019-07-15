Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Liquidity

12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.3 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86% and 6.5% respectively. About 0.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.