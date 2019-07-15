Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
Demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-65%
|-58.7%
Liquidity
12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.3 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86% and 6.5% respectively. About 0.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9.63%
|14.43%
|3.98%
|-43.87%
|-54.83%
|20.98%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-2.92%
|43.53%
|-10.74%
|-24.14%
|-52.44%
|35.71%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Mustang Bio Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
