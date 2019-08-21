Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.15 beta and it is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 35.3%. About 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.