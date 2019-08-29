Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.52
|0.00
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|2.65
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
Risk & Volatility
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.78 beta and it is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.09%. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.34%
|-5.78%
|-7.35%
|0.26%
|-59.65%
|6.54%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
