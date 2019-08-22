Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s results

We are contrasting Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.52
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. On the competitive side is, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. which has a 59.8 Current Ratio and a 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.09%. Comparatively, 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.34%
|-5.78%
|-7.35%
|0.26%
|-59.65%
|6.54%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
