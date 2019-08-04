Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s results

Since Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.09%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.