Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) comparison.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.51 beta and it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and has 14.5 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $96 consensus price target and a 76.76% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 99.2%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.09%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.