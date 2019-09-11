Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.52
|0.00
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|54
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.8%
Risk and Volatility
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.51 beta and it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and has 14.5 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $96 consensus price target and a 76.76% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 99.2%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.09%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.34%
|-5.78%
|-7.35%
|0.26%
|-59.65%
|6.54%
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.23%
|1.61%
|2.54%
|15.42%
|35.48%
|33.5%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
