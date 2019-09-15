Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 87.67% for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 55.8%. About 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.