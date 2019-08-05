Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.52
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|228.46
|N/A
|-2.36
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-238.9%
Liquidity
12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.34%
|-5.78%
|-7.35%
|0.26%
|-59.65%
|6.54%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
