Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 228.46 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.