Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 7.84 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4%

Liquidity

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86% and 24.2%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98% Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Curis Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.