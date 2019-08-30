Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 57.1% respectively. About 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.