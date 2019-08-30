Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.52
|0.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 57.1% respectively. About 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.34%
|-5.78%
|-7.35%
|0.26%
|-59.65%
|6.54%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Summary
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
