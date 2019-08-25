Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s results

This is a contrast between Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.52
|0.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|131
|20.13
|N/A
|-12.75
|0.00
Demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
Risk and Volatility
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. On the competitive side is, BeiGene Ltd. which has a 7.5 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeiGene Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of BeiGene Ltd. is $205.5, which is potential 43.98% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.09%. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.34%
|-5.78%
|-7.35%
|0.26%
|-59.65%
|6.54%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|6.47%
|8.11%
|8.84%
|8.56%
|-22.42%
|-2.08%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
