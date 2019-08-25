Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s results

This is a contrast between Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 20.13 N/A -12.75 0.00

Demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. On the competitive side is, BeiGene Ltd. which has a 7.5 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of BeiGene Ltd. is $205.5, which is potential 43.98% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.09%. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.