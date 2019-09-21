Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.04 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 2.2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 96.63% at a $7 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Avid Bioservices Inc. is $10, which is potential 67.79% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 49% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.