Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 43.09 N/A -2.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.4. The Current Ratio of rival Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 96.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.