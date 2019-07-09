Reviewing CorVel Corporation (CRVL)’s and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)’s results

Both CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) compete on a level playing field in the Insurance Brokers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel Corporation 69 2.72 N/A 2.29 32.04 Crawford & Company 9 0.51 N/A 0.42 21.58

Table 1 highlights CorVel Corporation and Crawford & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Crawford & Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CorVel Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. CorVel Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Crawford & Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel Corporation 0.00% 23.8% 14.7% Crawford & Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.7% of CorVel Corporation shares and 0% of Crawford & Company shares. 56.8% are CorVel Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorVel Corporation 3.14% 7.22% 11.77% 14.86% 44.83% 19.09% Crawford & Company 4.1% 2.23% -7.2% 1.55% 21.19% 2.81%

For the past year CorVel Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Crawford & Company.

Summary

CorVel Corporation beats Crawford & Company on 11 of the 10 factors.

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workersÂ’ compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services comprising claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management, and auto claims management services. It serves insurers, third party administrators, self-administered employers, government agencies, municipalities, state funds, and various other industries. CorVel Corporation was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.