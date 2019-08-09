Reviewing CorVel Corporation (CRVL)’s and Aon plc (NYSE:AON)’s results

Both CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) and Aon plc (NYSE:AON) compete on a level playing field in the Insurance Brokers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel Corporation 74 2.71 N/A 2.43 35.11 Aon plc 179 4.18 N/A 4.99 37.95

Table 1 highlights CorVel Corporation and Aon plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Aon plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CorVel Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. CorVel Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Aon plc, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel Corporation 0.00% 24.6% 15.2% Aon plc 0.00% 27% 4.4%

Risk & Volatility

CorVel Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.73 beta. In other hand, Aon plc has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CorVel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Aon plc which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. CorVel Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aon plc.

Analyst Ratings

CorVel Corporation and Aon plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorVel Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aon plc 0 4 1 2.20

Meanwhile, Aon plc’s average price target is $199.6, while its potential upside is 5.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.4% of CorVel Corporation shares and 92.1% of Aon plc shares. Insiders held roughly 46.6% of CorVel Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Aon plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorVel Corporation -8.41% -2.76% 19.98% 36.63% 55.76% 38.04% Aon plc -3.39% -3.02% 7.7% 22.49% 31.98% 30.19%

For the past year CorVel Corporation has stronger performance than Aon plc

Summary

Aon plc beats CorVel Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workersÂ’ compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services comprising claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management, and auto claims management services. It serves insurers, third party administrators, self-administered employers, government agencies, municipalities, state funds, and various other industries. CorVel Corporation was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs. This segment also provides advisory services to technology, financial services, agribusiness, aviation, construction, health care, energy, and other industries. In addition, this segment offers reinsurance brokerage services for treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as specialty lines, such as professional liability, workers' compensation, accident, life, and health; actuarial, enterprise risk management, catastrophe management, and rating agency advisory services; and capital management transaction and advisory services for insurance and reinsurance clients. The HR Solutions segment offers human capital services in the areas of retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, investment consulting, benefits administration, exchanges, and human resource business process outsourcing. It provides products and services primarily under the Aon Hewitt brand. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.