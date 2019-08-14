Reviewing Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s results

Both Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.51 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.9. The Current Ratio of rival Verastem Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Cortexyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cortexyme Inc. and Verastem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Verastem Inc. is $8.75, which is potential 567.94% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares and 47% of Verastem Inc. shares. Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Verastem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend while Verastem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.