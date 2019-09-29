Reviewing Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 25 0.00 11.82M -4.34 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 0.00 47.93M -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and Veracyte Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 47,185,628.74% 0% 0% Veracyte Inc. 188,034,523.34% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.9. The Current Ratio of rival Veracyte Inc. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Cortexyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cortexyme Inc. and Veracyte Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 88.7%. About 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Veracyte Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Cortexyme Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.