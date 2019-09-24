Reviewing Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

Since Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. was less bullish than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.