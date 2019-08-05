Reviewing Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s results

Both Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cortexyme Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. On the competitive side is, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 12.1 Current Ratio and a 12.1 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cortexyme Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 43.4%. Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend while Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.