Reviewing Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 while its Current Ratio is 15.9. Meanwhile, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cortexyme Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 51.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.