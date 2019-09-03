Reviewing Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cortexyme Inc.
|32
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 while its Current Ratio is 15.9. Meanwhile, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cortexyme Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 51.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
For the past year Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Cortexyme Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
