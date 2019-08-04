Reviewing Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 21.06 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cortexyme Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cortexyme Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

15.9 and 15.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. Its rival MediWound Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.8 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Cortexyme Inc. and MediWound Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively MediWound Ltd. has a consensus price target of $11.67, with potential upside of 350.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend while MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.