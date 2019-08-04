Reviewing Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cortexyme Inc.
|34
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|21.06
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Cortexyme Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cortexyme Inc. and MediWound Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
Liquidity
15.9 and 15.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. Its rival MediWound Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.8 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
Cortexyme Inc. and MediWound Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively MediWound Ltd. has a consensus price target of $11.67, with potential upside of 350.58%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
For the past year Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend while MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats MediWound Ltd.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
